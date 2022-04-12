FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler lowered shares of FTC Solar (NASDAQ:FTCI – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to a neutral rating in a research report sent to investors on Friday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They currently have $4.00 price objective on the stock, down from their prior price objective of $9.00.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Colliers Securities assumed coverage on FTC Solar in a report on Tuesday, December 14th. They issued a buy rating and a $13.00 target price for the company. Bank of America lifted their target price on FTC Solar from $4.50 to $5.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded FTC Solar from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Roth Capital downgraded FTC Solar from a buy rating to a neutral rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $15.00 to $4.00 in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Raymond James decreased their price objective on FTC Solar from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a strong-buy rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, FTC Solar presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $8.55.

Shares of FTCI stock opened at $3.93 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $389.64 million and a P/E ratio of -3.02. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $4.84 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $6.55. FTC Solar has a fifty-two week low of $3.30 and a fifty-two week high of $15.46.

FTC Solar ( NASDAQ:FTCI Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, March 15th. The company reported ($0.17) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.13) by ($0.04). FTC Solar had a negative return on equity of 53.89% and a negative net margin of 40.69%. On average, research analysts predict that FTC Solar will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

In related news, EVP Ali Mortazavi sold 42,893 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.06, for a total transaction of $174,145.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Kristian Nolde sold 24,713 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.86, for a total value of $95,392.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 415,388 shares of company stock valued at $1,845,284 in the last quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FTCI. State Street Corp boosted its position in FTC Solar by 512.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,743,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,182,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,820 shares during the last quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP boosted its position in FTC Solar by 118.8% in the fourth quarter. Cinctive Capital Management LP now owns 1,754,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,264,000 after purchasing an additional 952,493 shares during the last quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC boosted its position in FTC Solar by 35.5% in the fourth quarter. Citadel Advisors LLC now owns 1,917,735 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,498,000 after purchasing an additional 502,725 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FTC Solar by 37.3% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 1,290,174 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,753,000 after purchasing an additional 350,484 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its position in FTC Solar by 37.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 1,081,601 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,177,000 after purchasing an additional 293,444 shares during the last quarter. 21.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

FTC Solar, Inc provides solar tracker systems, technology, software, and engineering services in the United States, Vietnam, and internationally. It offers two-panel in-portrait single-axis tracker solutions under the Voyager brand name. The company also provides SunPath, a software solution to enhance energy production; Atlas, a web-based enterprise-level database that allows users to manage their project portfolio; and SunDAT, a software solution enables automated design and optimization of solar panel systems across residential, commercial, and utility-scale sites.

