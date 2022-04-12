Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC) Price Target Raised to $26.00 at Morgan Stanley

Fulcrum Therapeutics (NASDAQ:FULC – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by equities research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price suggests a potential upside of 37.86% from the stock’s previous close.

FULC has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group increased their price target on Fulcrum Therapeutics from $30.00 to $35.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Bank of America raised Fulcrum Therapeutics from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Fulcrum Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 8th. HC Wainwright began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Friday, March 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Oppenheimer began coverage on Fulcrum Therapeutics in a report on Monday, March 7th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $33.00 price objective for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $32.38.

Shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $18.86. 1,479 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 664,034. The company’s 50-day moving average is $15.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.53. The firm has a market cap of $766.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.25 and a beta of 1.96. Fulcrum Therapeutics has a 1-year low of $6.85 and a 1-year high of $33.10.

Fulcrum Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:FULC Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 3rd. The company reported ($0.58) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.65) by $0.07. The business had revenue of $5.06 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.00 million. Fulcrum Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 47.50% and a negative net margin of 421.89%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.64) EPS. Research analysts forecast that Fulcrum Therapeutics will post -2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Robert J. Gould sold 7,235 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.02, for a total value of $173,784.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Robert J. Gould sold 34,464 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.03, for a total value of $828,169.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 47,330 shares of company stock valued at $1,137,211. Corporate insiders own 22.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FULC. Boxer Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at $35,263,000. Deep Track Capital LP purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $13,268,000. Polar Capital Holdings Plc purchased a new stake in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics during the third quarter worth $21,158,000. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 56.5% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,030,873 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,290,000 after acquiring an additional 733,428 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RTW Investments LP raised its holdings in shares of Fulcrum Therapeutics by 20.3% during the third quarter. RTW Investments LP now owns 3,855,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,758,000 after acquiring an additional 650,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 90.41% of the company’s stock.

Fulcrum Therapeutics, Inc is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm develops new medicines and focuses on unlocking gene control mechanisms to develop small molecule therapies. Its product candidate includes Losmapimod and FTX-HbF. The company was founded by Michael R. Green, Danny Reinberg, Rudolf Jaenisch, Jeannie T.

