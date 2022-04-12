Fulton Financial (FULT) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Tuesday

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $0.31 per share for the quarter. Investors interested in listening to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Fulton Financial (NASDAQ:FULT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The bank reported $0.37 EPS for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.37. The firm had revenue of $232.68 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $225.60 million. Fulton Financial had a net margin of 27.63% and a return on equity of 11.06%. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.30 EPS. On average, analysts expect Fulton Financial to post $1 EPS for the current fiscal year and $2 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of FULT stock opened at $16.05 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.90. Fulton Financial has a 52 week low of $14.16 and a 52 week high of $19.17. The company has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.85 and a beta of 0.73. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $17.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $17.09.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 18th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 1st will be issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 31st. This is an increase from Fulton Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.14. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.74%. Fulton Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.81%.

In related news, EVP Angela M. Sargent sold 10,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.20, for a total transaction of $186,155.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of FULT. Neo Ivy Capital Management bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. NewEdge Advisors LLC bought a new position in Fulton Financial during the fourth quarter worth $171,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 74,585 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 4.4% during the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 107,040 shares of the bank’s stock worth $1,821,000 after purchasing an additional 4,486 shares during the period. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in Fulton Financial by 16.2% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 165,464 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,813,000 after purchasing an additional 23,121 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 62.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on FULT shares. DA Davidson lifted their price objective on shares of Fulton Financial from $16.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Fulton Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Fulton Financial in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Fulton Financial Corporation operates as a financial holding company that provides consumer and commercial banking products and services. It accepts various checking accounts and savings deposit products, certificates of deposit, and individual retirement accounts. The company also offers secured consumer loans, including home equity loans and lines of credit, automobile loans, personal lines of credit, and checking account overdraft protection; construction and jumbo residential mortgage loans; and commercial lending products comprising commercial real estate, commercial and industrial, and construction loans, as well as equipment lease financing loans.

