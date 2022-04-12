FY2023 Earnings Estimate for Phreesia, Inc. Issued By Jefferies Financial Group (NYSE:PHR)

Phreesia, Inc. (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group reduced their FY2023 EPS estimates for Phreesia in a research report issued on Wednesday, April 6th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst G. Santangelo now expects that the company will post earnings of ($4.31) per share for the year, down from their prior forecast of ($3.69). Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Phreesia’s FY2024 earnings at ($3.78) EPS.

Phreesia (NYSE:PHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 30th. The company reported ($0.70) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.33. Phreesia had a negative return on equity of 25.34% and a negative net margin of 55.41%. The company had revenue of $58.02 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $56.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted ($0.18) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 38.8% compared to the same quarter last year.

PHR has been the subject of several other research reports. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phreesia from $54.00 to $42.00 in a report on Monday, April 4th. JMP Securities cut their price objective on Phreesia from $70.00 to $50.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. SVB Leerink cut their price objective on Phreesia from $41.00 to $29.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Phreesia from $65.00 to $35.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Phreesia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.31.

Shares of Phreesia stock opened at $27.76 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 5.65, a current ratio of 5.65 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. The firm has a market cap of $1.42 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.91 and a beta of 1.36. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $29.00 and a 200-day simple moving average of $44.72. Phreesia has a fifty-two week low of $22.89 and a fifty-two week high of $76.10.

In other news, CFO Randy Rasmussen sold 2,228 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.66, for a total transaction of $72,766.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC bought a new stake in shares of Phreesia in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $42,096,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,592,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Phreesia during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $22,754,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Phreesia by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,066,817 shares of the company’s stock valued at $374,323,000 after purchasing an additional 348,237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, GW&K Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Phreesia by 30.5% during the 4th quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 1,175,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,953,000 after purchasing an additional 274,331 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.10% of the company’s stock.

Phreesia, Inc provides an integrated SaaS-based software and payment platform for the healthcare industry in the United States and Canada. Its Phreesia Platform offers a suite of solutions to manage the patient intake process, as well as an integrated payments solution for processing of patient payments.

