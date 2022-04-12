FY2023 EPS Estimates for Aon plc (NYSE:AON) Increased by Analyst

Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group increased their FY2023 EPS estimates for shares of AON in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, April 11th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst Y. Kinar now forecasts that the financial services provider will post earnings per share of $14.85 for the year, up from their prior forecast of $14.70.

Get AON alerts:

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on AON. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AON from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $350.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday. Piper Sandler lowered their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $295.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, January 24th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price objective on AON from $326.00 to $321.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 4th. Evercore ISI cut AON from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $288.00 to $292.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 6th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on AON in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, AON has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $306.67.

Shares of NYSE:AON opened at $333.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $302.18 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $296.90. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.89 and a beta of 0.91. AON has a 12-month low of $223.19 and a 12-month high of $336.41. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.11.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Friday, February 4th. The financial services provider reported $3.71 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.40 by $0.31. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.16 billion. AON had a return on equity of 87.65% and a net margin of 10.29%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $2.62 EPS.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. First National Bank of Hutchinson raised its position in AON by 3.1% during the fourth quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,175 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 35 shares during the period. McLean Asset Management Corp raised its position in AON by 4.4% during the first quarter. McLean Asset Management Corp now owns 847 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $276,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares during the period. Intrua Financial LLC raised its position in AON by 4.7% during the third quarter. Intrua Financial LLC now owns 862 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in AON by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,700 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $511,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC raised its position in AON by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 2,296 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $690,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares during the period. 88.17% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other AON news, General Counsel Darren Zeidel sold 82 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.31, for a total transaction of $25,281.42. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Christa Davies sold 616 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $283.72, for a total value of $174,771.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,390 shares of company stock valued at $11,982,022 in the last ninety days. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

AON declared that its board has approved a share repurchase plan on Friday, February 18th that allows the company to buyback $7.50 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 11.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

About AON (Get Rating)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, cyber, and global risk consulting solutions, as well as acts as a captives management; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for AON Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AON and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.