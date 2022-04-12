G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.57 Per Share

Equities analysts expect G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) to post $0.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Two analysts have made estimates for G-III Apparel Group’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.55 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.59. G-III Apparel Group posted earnings of $0.53 per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 7.5%. The company is scheduled to report its next earnings report on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that G-III Apparel Group will report full-year earnings of $4.26 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.25 to $4.27. For the next financial year, analysts anticipate that the business will post earnings of $4.53 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $4.45 to $4.67. Zacks’ earnings per share calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research analysts that follow G-III Apparel Group.

G-III Apparel Group (NASDAQ:GIII – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 17th. The textile maker reported $0.98 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.64 by $0.34. G-III Apparel Group had a return on equity of 13.97% and a net margin of 7.25%. The company had revenue of $748.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $740.17 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.47 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 42.2% compared to the same quarter last year.

Several research firms have issued reports on GIII. Telsey Advisory Group dropped their price target on G-III Apparel Group from $38.00 to $30.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of G-III Apparel Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $33.00.

In other G-III Apparel Group news, Vice Chairman Sammy Aaron sold 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.82, for a total transaction of $1,789,200.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, CFO Neal Nackman sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, March 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.06, for a total transaction of $435,900.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 9.60% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its holdings in G-III Apparel Group by 2.2% in the first quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 17,680 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $478,000 after acquiring an additional 381 shares during the period. Meritage Portfolio Management grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 5.4% during the 4th quarter. Meritage Portfolio Management now owns 7,744 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $214,000 after purchasing an additional 398 shares during the period. California State Teachers Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of G-III Apparel Group by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 60,615 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,675,000 after purchasing an additional 555 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 1.6% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 36,905 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 593 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pitcairn Co. lifted its position in G-III Apparel Group by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. Pitcairn Co. now owns 13,598 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $384,000 after acquiring an additional 747 shares in the last quarter. 93.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of GIII stock traded up $0.44 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $28.25. The company had a trading volume of 643,066 shares, compared to its average volume of 493,165. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.96 and a beta of 2.68. G-III Apparel Group has a 12 month low of $22.50 and a 12 month high of $35.80. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $27.45 and its 200 day moving average is $28.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 2.23 and a current ratio of 3.24.

G-III Apparel Group, Ltd. designs, sources, and markets women's and men's apparel in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Wholesale Operations and Retail Operations. Its products include outerwear, dresses, sportswear, swimwear, women's suits, and women's performance wear; and women's handbags, footwear, small leather goods, cold weather accessories, and luggage.

