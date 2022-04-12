Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (GMP) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on April 28th

Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust PLC (LON:GMP – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.12 per share on Thursday, April 28th. This represents a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 14th. The official announcement can be seen at this link.
Shares of GMP stock opened at GBX 9 ($0.12) on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average of GBX 9 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 8.50. Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust has a 52 week low of GBX 6 ($0.08) and a 52 week high of GBX 9 ($0.12).
Gabelli Merger Plus+ Trust Company Profile (Get Rating)
