Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU) Downgraded to Underperform at BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets downgraded shares of Galiano Gold (NYSEMKT:GAU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to an underperform rating in a research report report published on Monday morning, The Fly reports.

GAU has been the topic of several other reports. Scotiabank decreased their target price on shares of Galiano Gold from $1.75 to $0.75 in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on Galiano Gold from $0.50 to $0.67 in a report on Thursday, April 7th. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Galiano Gold from $2.80 to $2.20 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark dropped their price objective on Galiano Gold from $1.00 to $0.80 in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Galiano Gold from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Galiano Gold has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $1.13.

Shares of NYSEMKT:GAU opened at $0.52 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $117.87 million, a P/E ratio of 13.43 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.70.

Galiano Gold ( NYSEMKT:GAU Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, March 29th. The company reported ($0.40) EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.42).

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold during the third quarter worth $42,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its holdings in Galiano Gold by 159.6% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 63,138 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 38,813 shares in the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Galiano Gold in the 4th quarter valued at about $90,000. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Galiano Gold by 59.7% in the 4th quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 139,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 52,221 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Galiano Gold by 498.2% in the third quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 149,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 124,669 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.62% of the company’s stock.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

