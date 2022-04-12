Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU) Downgraded by BMO Capital Markets to Sell

BMO Capital Markets cut shares of Galiano Gold (TSE:GAU – Get Rating) from a market perform rating to a sell rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday, MarketBeat reports. They currently have C$0.50 price target on the stock.

Several other brokerages have also recently weighed in on GAU. HC Wainwright reissued a buy rating and set a C$2.20 price target on shares of Galiano Gold in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Cormark lowered their price target on shares of Galiano Gold to C$1.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Berenberg Bank lowered shares of Galiano Gold from a buy rating to a hold rating and reduced their price objective for the company from C$1.20 to C$0.90 in a report on Monday, February 28th. Finally, Scotiabank reduced their price objective on shares of Galiano Gold from C$1.50 to C$1.00 in a report on Monday, February 28th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Galiano Gold presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$1.12.

Shares of GAU opened at C$0.65 on Monday. Galiano Gold has a 52-week low of C$0.62 and a 52-week high of C$1.73. The company has a quick ratio of 23.04, a current ratio of 23.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is C$0.89. The stock has a market cap of C$146.21 million and a PE ratio of -1.67.

Galiano Gold Inc engages in the exploration, development, and production of gold properties. The company's primary asset is the Asanko Gold Mine located in Ghana, West Africa. It also holds interests in the ABG Mali property with four gold exploration licenses covering approximately 167 km located on the Senegal Mali shear zone.

