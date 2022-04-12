Gary S. Petersmeyer Sells 300 Shares of The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO) Stock

The Cooper Companies, Inc. (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) Director Gary S. Petersmeyer sold 300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $410.55, for a total transaction of $123,165.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

Shares of COO opened at $406.96 on Tuesday. The Cooper Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $368.78 and a 1-year high of $463.59. The company has a market cap of $20.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.59, a PEG ratio of 2.66 and a beta of 0.85. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $404.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $406.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34.

Get Cooper Companies alerts:

Cooper Companies (NYSE:COO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 3rd. The medical device company reported $3.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.10 by $0.14. Cooper Companies had a net margin of 31.00% and a return on equity of 9.89%. The firm had revenue of $787.20 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $739.30 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.17 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 15.7% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that The Cooper Companies, Inc. will post 14.09 earnings per share for the current year.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 110.3% during the third quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 61 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 32 shares during the period. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 1,340.0% during the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 72 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. PrairieView Partners LLC bought a new stake in Cooper Companies during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Cooper Companies by 66.7% during the third quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 85 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 34 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.00% of the company’s stock.

COO has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $490.00 to $500.00 in a report on Friday, March 4th. Stephens raised their price objective on shares of Cooper Companies from $430.00 to $500.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Needham & Company LLC initiated coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Friday. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Cooper Companies in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Guggenheim raised shares of Cooper Companies from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $495.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Cooper Companies has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $469.00.

Cooper Companies Company Profile (Get Rating)

The Cooper Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets contact lens wearers. The company operates in two segments, CooperVision and CooperSurgical. The CooperVision segment offers spherical lense, including lenses that correct near and farsightedness; and toric and multifocal lenses comprising lenses correcting vision challenges, such as astigmatism, presbyopia, myopia, ocular dryness and eye fatigues in the Americas, Europe, Middle East, Africa, and Asia Pacific.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Cooper Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cooper Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.