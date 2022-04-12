GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP) Upgraded to Buy by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of GasLog Partners (NYSE:GLOP – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report released on Monday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded GasLog Partners from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of GasLog Partners from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $5.08.

NYSE GLOP opened at $5.55 on Monday. GasLog Partners has a one year low of $2.46 and a one year high of $6.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.67, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a current ratio of 0.92. The company has a market capitalization of $275.24 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.21 and a beta of 2.73. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $4.43 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $4.59.

GasLog Partners ( NYSE:GLOP Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 27th. The shipping company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.47 by ($0.02). The business had revenue of $88.17 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $88.53 million. GasLog Partners had a negative net margin of 0.57% and a positive return on equity of 14.11%. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.38 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that GasLog Partners will post 1.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 7th were paid a $0.01 dividend. This represents a $0.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, February 4th. GasLog Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -9.52%.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd raised its position in GasLog Partners by 65.4% during the 4th quarter. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd now owns 64,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $275,000 after buying an additional 25,500 shares during the last quarter. Forager Funds Management Pty Ltd purchased a new position in GasLog Partners during the fourth quarter worth approximately $821,000. Lonestar Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in GasLog Partners by 204.0% in the fourth quarter. Lonestar Capital Management LLC now owns 1,006,752 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,289,000 after purchasing an additional 675,583 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP increased its position in shares of GasLog Partners by 49.2% in the fourth quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 718,826 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $3,064,000 after buying an additional 236,908 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of GasLog Partners during the 4th quarter worth approximately $254,000. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

GasLog Partners LP engages in the operation and acquisition of liquefied natural gas (LNG) carriers, which engages in LNG transportation under multi-year charters. The company was founded on January 23, 2014 and is headquartered in Piraeus, Greece.

