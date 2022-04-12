GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX) CEO Brian A. Kenney Sells 19,263 Shares of Stock

GATX Co. (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) CEO Brian A. Kenney sold 19,263 shares of GATX stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.57, for a total transaction of $2,245,487.91. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 19,048 shares in the company, valued at $2,220,425.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

GATX stock opened at $115.88 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a current ratio of 2.36, a quick ratio of 2.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $113.90 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $104.82. GATX Co. has a 52 week low of $84.50 and a 52 week high of $127.58.

Get GATX alerts:

GATX (NYSE:GATX – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The transportation company reported $1.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $321.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $318.73 million. GATX had a net margin of 11.38% and a return on equity of 9.19%. GATX’s quarterly revenue was up 5.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.50 EPS. Research analysts expect that GATX Co. will post 5.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 25th were paid a $0.52 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 24th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.79%. This is a boost from GATX’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. GATX’s payout ratio is currently 52.39%.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GATX. Sidoti upgraded shares of GATX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of GATX from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of GATX in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of GATX from $110.00 to $120.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $113.79.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,000,784 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $416,842,000 after purchasing an additional 26,762 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its stake in shares of GATX by 4.8% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,949,984 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $174,640,000 after purchasing an additional 89,068 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of GATX by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,100,947 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $114,708,000 after purchasing an additional 6,458 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in shares of GATX by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 939,559 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $97,893,000 after purchasing an additional 31,881 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of GATX by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 593,110 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $61,796,000 after purchasing an additional 22,792 shares during the last quarter. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About GATX (Get Rating)

GATX Corporation operates as railcar leasing company in the United States and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Rail North America, Rail International, and Portfolio Management. It leases tank and freight railcars, and locomotives for petroleum, chemical, food/agriculture, and transportation industries.

Recommended Stories

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for GATX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GATX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.