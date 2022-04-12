Genel Energy plc (GENL) to Issue Dividend of $0.12 on May 18th

Genel Energy plc (LON:GENL – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 15th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of $0.12 per share on Wednesday, May 18th. This represents a yield of 6.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is an increase from Genel Energy’s previous dividend of $0.06. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

LON GENL opened at GBX 190.60 ($2.48) on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of £530.44 million and a PE ratio of -2.21. Genel Energy has a 1-year low of GBX 113.85 ($1.48) and a 1-year high of GBX 197.80 ($2.58). The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 158.28 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 144.56. The company has a current ratio of 4.41, a quick ratio of 4.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 47.86.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 185 ($2.41) to GBX 210 ($2.74) and gave the stock a “speculative buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price objective on shares of Genel Energy from GBX 179 ($2.33) to GBX 177 ($2.31) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th.

Genel Energy plc, through its subsidiaries, engages in the oil and gas exploration and production activities. It operates through two segments, Production and Pre-production. The Production segment holds interest in oil producing fields on the Tawke PSC (Tawke and Peshkabir), the Taq Taq PSC, and Sarta PSC located in the Kurdistan Region of Iraq.

