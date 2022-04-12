Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO) Earns “Buy” Rating from Needham & Company LLC

Generation Bio (NASDAQ:GBIO – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by research analysts at Needham & Company LLC in a report issued on Tuesday, TipRanks reports. They currently have a $27.00 price objective on the stock. Needham & Company LLC’s price objective points to a potential upside of 200.67% from the stock’s current price.

Several other analysts have also weighed in on GBIO. JMP Securities lowered their price objective on Generation Bio from $40.00 to $10.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Generation Bio from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. William Blair downgraded Generation Bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 14th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Generation Bio from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, March 28th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.75.

Get Generation Bio alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ GBIO traded up $0.32 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $8.98. 6,543 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 560,137. Generation Bio has a 52-week low of $3.96 and a 52-week high of $38.86. The company has a market capitalization of $511.86 million, a PE ratio of -4.25 and a beta of 3.31. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $5.82.

Generation Bio ( NASDAQ:GBIO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, February 24th. The company reported ($0.54) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.57) by $0.03. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Generation Bio will post -2.34 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Bellevue Group AG raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 56.6% during the fourth quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 3,872,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,400,000 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 1.4% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,167,656 shares of the company’s stock worth $22,426,000 after purchasing an additional 42,517 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 7.5% during the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,947,909 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,791,000 after purchasing an additional 135,357 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 13.6% during the third quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,273,547 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,928,000 after purchasing an additional 152,567 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Generation Bio by 39.8% during the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 786,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,721,000 after purchasing an additional 223,767 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.42% of the company’s stock.

About Generation Bio (Get Rating)

Generation Bio Co, a genetic medicines company, develops therapies for the treatment of rare and prevalent diseases. The company provides a portfolio of programs, including programs for rare and prevalent diseases of the liver and retina. It also focuses on the diseases of skeletal muscle, central nervous system, and oncology.

Read More

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Bio Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Bio and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.