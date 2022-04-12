Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH) versus Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH) Financial Comparison

Generation Hemp (OTCMKTS:GENH – Get Rating) and Waitr (NASDAQ:WTRH – Get Rating) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, dividends, analyst recommendations, earnings and profitability.

Analyst Recommendations

Get Generation Hemp alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Generation Hemp and Waitr, as reported by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Generation Hemp 0 0 0 0 N/A Waitr 0 1 1 0 2.50

Waitr has a consensus price target of $1.88, suggesting a potential upside of 511.15%. Given Waitr’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Waitr is more favorable than Generation Hemp.

Risk and Volatility

Generation Hemp has a beta of -1.85, suggesting that its share price is 285% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Waitr has a beta of -1.46, suggesting that its share price is 246% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares Generation Hemp and Waitr’s revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Generation Hemp $90,000.00 683.65 -$1.50 million N/A N/A Waitr $182.19 million 0.26 -$5.23 million ($0.05) -6.14

Generation Hemp has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Waitr.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

22.2% of Waitr shares are held by institutional investors. 60.9% of Generation Hemp shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 20.7% of Waitr shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Generation Hemp and Waitr’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Generation Hemp -763.59% N/A -73.42% Waitr -2.87% -11.11% -4.98%

Summary

Waitr beats Generation Hemp on 7 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

Generation Hemp Company Profile (Get Rating)

Generation Hemp Inc. engages in leasing industrial warehouse located in Denver, Colorado. The company was formerly known as Home Treasure Finders, Inc. and changed its name to Generation Hemp Inc. in August 2019. Generation Hemp Inc. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Dallas, Texas.

Waitr Company Profile (Get Rating)

Waitr Holdings, Inc. engages in the provision and development of online ordering technology platform. Its product features delivery, carryout and dine-in options, connecting restaurants, drivers, and diners services. The company was founded by Christopher Meaux on November 19, 2008 and is headquartered in Lafayette, LA.

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Generation Hemp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Generation Hemp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.