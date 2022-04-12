Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Genesis Energy, L.P. (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven brokerages that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year target price among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $12.50.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on GEL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Genesis Energy from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 11th. StockNews.com began coverage on Genesis Energy in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on Genesis Energy from $11.00 to $12.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 16th.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Pacer Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Genesis Energy by 46.3% in the first quarter. Pacer Advisors Inc. now owns 11,020 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 3,489 shares in the last quarter. Ascent Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genesis Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $108,000. Vident Investment Advisory LLC boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 5.8% during the fourth quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 88,001 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $942,000 after buying an additional 4,851 shares during the period. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 35.0% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 169,621 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $1,817,000 after buying an additional 44,020 shares during the period. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Genesis Energy by 89.6% during the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,713,345 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $29,059,000 after buying an additional 1,282,564 shares during the period.

GEL stock traded up $0.55 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $12.61. 22,936 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 522,013. Genesis Energy has a 52-week low of $7.49 and a 52-week high of $13.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.09, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.20. The business has a 50 day moving average of $11.88 and a 200-day moving average of $11.34.

Genesis Energy (NYSE:GEL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The pipeline company reported ($0.71) EPS for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $581.60 million for the quarter. Genesis Energy had a negative return on equity of 22.31% and a negative net margin of 7.77%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 28.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.67) EPS.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 13th. Investors of record on Friday, April 29th will be paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 28th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.76%. Genesis Energy’s payout ratio is currently -30.77%.

Genesis Energy, L.P. operates in the midstream segment of the crude oil and natural gas industry. The company's Offshore Pipeline Transportation segment engages in offshore crude oil and natural gas pipeline transportation and handling operations; and in the deepwater pipeline servicing in the southern Keathley Canyon area of the Gulf of Mexico.

