Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB) Price Target Cut to $30.00

Genmab A/S (NASDAQ:GMAB – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $33.00 to $30.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The firm presently has an “underweight” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 18.79% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price target on shares of Genmab A/S from 3,200.00 to 3,100.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Guggenheim lowered shares of Genmab A/S from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised Genmab A/S from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Genmab A/S from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, HC Wainwright reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $47.00 price objective on shares of Genmab A/S in a report on Thursday, March 17th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $480.86.

Genmab A/S stock traded up $1.16 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $36.94. The company had a trading volume of 16,764 shares, compared to its average volume of 529,861. The stock has a market cap of $24.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 50.62, a PEG ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 1.04. Genmab A/S has a 1 year low of $30.08 and a 1 year high of $49.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $34.37 and a 200 day moving average of $38.11.

Genmab A/S ( NASDAQ:GMAB Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The company reported $0.17 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $402.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $387.16 million. Genmab A/S had a net margin of 35.58% and a return on equity of 14.23%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Genmab A/S will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Cim LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 1.7% during the first quarter. Cim LLC now owns 27,994 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,002,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares during the period. Veriti Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 44.7% during the first quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 10,054 shares of the company’s stock worth $364,000 after purchasing an additional 3,104 shares during the period. Castleview Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $211,000. Sentinel Trust Co. LBA acquired a new stake in shares of Genmab A/S during the fourth quarter worth $219,000. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Genmab A/S by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 81,910 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,240,000 after purchasing an additional 18,097 shares during the period. 6.09% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Genmab A/S operates as an international biotechnology company. The firm develops human antibody therapeutics for the treatment of cancer and other diseases. Its product pipeline include daratumumab, marketed as DARZALEX for the treatment of certain indications of multiple myeloma; teprotumumab-trbw marketed as TEPEZZA for the treatment of thyroid eye disease; and ofatumumab, marketed as Arzerra for the treatment of certain indications of chronic lymphocytic leukemia.

