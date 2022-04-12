Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) in a report released on Monday. The firm issued a sell rating on the biotechnology company’s stock.
Shares of Genocea Biosciences stock opened at $0.60 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $1.11 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.30. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a quick ratio of 2.24 and a current ratio of 2.24. Genocea Biosciences has a 1-year low of $0.39 and a 1-year high of $2.90.
Genocea Biosciences (NASDAQ:GNCA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, March 10th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.01). During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.18) EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Genocea Biosciences will post -0.76 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.
Genocea Biosciences Company Profile (Get Rating)
Genocea Biosciences, Inc engages in the development and commercialization of cancer vaccines. The firm uses its proprietary technology platform ATLAS, to identify clinically relevant antigens of T cells based on actual human immune responses. Its product candidates include GEN-003, an investigational immunotherapy for the treatment of genital herpes and GEN-009, a neoantigen cancer vaccine.
