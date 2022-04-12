Genus (LON:GNS) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.71% from the stock’s current price.

LON GNS opened at GBX 2,636 ($34.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 2,618 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.23). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,346.68.

Genus

Genus plc operates as an animal genetics company in North America, Latin America, the United Kingdom, rest of Europe, the Middle East, Russia, Africa, and Asia. The company operates through three segments: Genus PIC, Genus ABS, and Genus Research and Development. It sells sows, boars, and semen to breed pigs with various characteristics for pork production under the PIC brand.

