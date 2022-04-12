Genus (LON:GNS) Earns Hold Rating from Peel Hunt

Genus (LON:GNS – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating restated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. They presently have a GBX 4,500 ($58.64) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price suggests a potential upside of 70.71% from the stock’s current price.
LON GNS opened at GBX 2,636 ($34.35) on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of £1.73 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.36. Genus has a 12 month low of GBX 2,618 ($34.12) and a 12 month high of GBX 6,310 ($82.23). The company’s 50 day moving average is GBX 3,130.65 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 4,346.68.
