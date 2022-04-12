GFL Environmental Inc. (GFL) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.02 on April 29th

GFL Environmental Inc. (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, April 7th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, April 18th will be given a dividend of 0.015 per share on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $0.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.15%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a boost from GFL Environmental’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01.
Shares of TSE GFL opened at C$41.09 on Tuesday. GFL Environmental has a 12 month low of C$33.25 and a 12 month high of C$54.01. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 145.23. The firm has a market capitalization of C$13.43 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -22.45. The business has a 50-day moving average of C$38.34 and a 200-day moving average of C$44.29.
GFL Environmental (TSE:GFL – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The company reported C$0.07 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of C$0.02 by C$0.05. The business had revenue of C$1.54 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.43 billion. On average, analysts predict that GFL Environmental will post 0.84 earnings per share for the current year.
About GFL Environmental (Get Rating)
GFL Environmental Inc operates as a diversified environmental services company in Canada and the United States. The company offers non-hazardous solid waste management, infrastructure and soil remediation, and liquid waste management services. Its solid waste management business line includes the collection, transportation, transfer, recycling, and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste for municipal, residential, and commercial and industrial customers.
Featured Stories
- MarketBeat Podcast: Making Money In Bull Markets and Bear Markets
- 3 Best Recession-Resistant, Cost-Conscious Retail Stocks to Take a Look at Right Now
- Schlumberger Analyst Coverage Drives Market Higher
- Simply Good Foods Stock is a Healthy Defensive Play
- Poor Timing Will Put Delta Air Lines on Standby For Risk-Off Investors
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for GFL Environmental Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for GFL Environmental and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.