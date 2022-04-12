Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD) PT Raised to $72.00

Gilead Sciences (NASDAQ:GILD – Get Rating) had its price objective boosted by Piper Sandler from $71.00 to $72.00 in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 16.34% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Maxim Group dropped their price target on shares of Gilead Sciences from $88.00 to $84.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Gilead Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. They set a “hold” rating and a $65.00 price target on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on Gilead Sciences from $85.00 to $77.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 7th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Gilead Sciences from $72.00 to $69.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $73.69.

GILD stock opened at $61.89 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $60.71 and a two-hundred day moving average of $66.29. Gilead Sciences has a 12 month low of $57.19 and a 12 month high of $74.12. The company has a current ratio of 1.27, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $77.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.55, a PEG ratio of 0.45 and a beta of 0.40.

Gilead Sciences ( NASDAQ:GILD Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by ($0.84). The business had revenue of $7.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.64 billion. Gilead Sciences had a net margin of 22.80% and a return on equity of 45.27%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Gilead Sciences will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

In other Gilead Sciences news, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 3,634 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.24, for a total transaction of $211,644.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brett A. Pletcher sold 14,061 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.54, for a total value of $963,740.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 19,386 shares of company stock valued at $1,283,423. 0.16% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. State Street Corp raised its stake in Gilead Sciences by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 57,369,269 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $4,165,583,000 after acquiring an additional 2,187,144 shares during the last quarter. Capital World Investors raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 15.4% during the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 42,681,624 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $3,099,157,000 after buying an additional 5,705,315 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of Gilead Sciences by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 22,739,179 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,647,123,000 after buying an additional 440,695 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley increased its holdings in Gilead Sciences by 40.1% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 15,399,628 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,075,664,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,756 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its stake in shares of Gilead Sciences by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 14,538,441 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,055,636,000 after acquiring an additional 60,475 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.00% of the company’s stock.

Gilead Sciences, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines in the areas of unmet medical need in the United States, Europe, and internationally. The company provides Biktarvy, Genvoya, Descovy, Odefsey, Truvada, Complera/ Eviplera, Stribild, and Atripla products for the treatment of HIV/AIDS; Veklury, an injection for intravenous use, for the treatment of coronavirus disease 2019; and Epclusa, Harvoni, Vosevi, Vemlidy, and Viread for the treatment of liver diseases.

