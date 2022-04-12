Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $100.15 Million

Analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) will report sales of $100.15 million for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have made estimates for Ginkgo Bioworks’ earnings. The lowest sales estimate is $95.00 million and the highest is $105.30 million. The company is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Ginkgo Bioworks will report full-year sales of $331.70 million for the current fiscal year. For the next year, analysts forecast that the company will report sales of $394.03 million, with estimates ranging from $332.10 million to $430.00 million. Zacks Investment Research’s sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that follow Ginkgo Bioworks.
Ginkgo Bioworks (NYSE:DNA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, March 28th. The company reported ($0.99) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.04) by ($0.95).
Shares of NYSE:DNA opened at $3.35 on Tuesday. Ginkgo Bioworks has a 1 year low of $2.62 and a 1 year high of $15.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a quick ratio of 12.76 and a current ratio of 12.79. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $4.23 and its 200 day moving average is $8.33.
Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $52,766,000. Trybe Capital Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $14,001,000. Toroso Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $617,000. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $332,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp bought a new stake in shares of Ginkgo Bioworks in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000.
About Ginkgo Bioworks
Ginkgo Bioworks Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops platform for cell programming. Its platform is used to program cells to enable biological production of products, such as novel therapeutics, food ingredients, and chemicals derived from petroleum. The company serves various end markets, including specialty chemicals, agriculture, food, consumer products, and pharmaceuticals.
