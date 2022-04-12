Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Gitlab (NASDAQ:GTLB – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $-1.020-$-0.970 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $-1.040. The company issued revenue guidance of $385.50 million-$390.50 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $336.64 million.Gitlab also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $-0.280-$-0.270 EPS.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GTLB. Piper Sandler upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $100.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, January 6th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price target on Gitlab from $100.00 to $86.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Gitlab from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $99.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, January 27th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price target on Gitlab from $90.00 to $60.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Monday, March 14th. Finally, Truist Financial reduced their price target on Gitlab from $175.00 to $105.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Gitlab presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $97.56.

Get Gitlab alerts:

GTLB stock opened at $46.35 on Tuesday. Gitlab has a twelve month low of $30.74 and a twelve month high of $137.00. The company’s 50-day moving average is $56.20.

Gitlab ( NASDAQ:GTLB Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, March 14th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.25) by $0.09. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Gitlab will post -1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in Gitlab during the 4th quarter valued at $373,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $749,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN purchased a new stake in shares of Gitlab in the 4th quarter worth $991,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 7.55% of the company’s stock.

About Gitlab (Get Rating)

GitLab Inc is the provider of The DevOps platform, a single application that brings together development, operations, IT, security, and business teams to deliver desired business outcomes. GitLab Inc is based in SAN FRANCISCO.

Featured Articles

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Gitlab Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gitlab and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.