Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports.

Shares of GLBS stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $2.14. Globus Maritime has a fifty-two week low of $1.57 and a fifty-two week high of $5.85.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $79,000. Bank of America Corp DE acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $97,000. Finally, Two Sigma Investments LP acquired a new position in Globus Maritime during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.03% of the company’s stock.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Globus Maritime in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock.

Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.

