Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.51 EPS

Globus Maritime (NASDAQ:GLBS – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The shipping company reported $0.64 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.13 by $0.51, Fidelity Earnings reports.
Shares of Globus Maritime stock opened at $2.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 6.83, a current ratio of 6.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $2.14. Globus Maritime has a 52 week low of $1.57 and a 52 week high of $5.85.
Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Two Sigma Investments LP purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of America Corp DE purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $97,000. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of Globus Maritime in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $79,000. 40.03% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
Globus Maritime Company Profile
Globus Maritime Limited, an integrated dry bulk shipping company, provides marine transportation services worldwide. It owns, operates, and manages a fleet of dry bulk vessels that transport iron ore, coal, grain, steel products, cement, alumina, and other dry bulk cargoes. As of June 15, 2021, the company owned and operated seven vessels with a total carrying capacity of 463,765 deadweight tonnage.
