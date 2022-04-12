Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED) SVP Kelly Huller Sells 2,500 Shares

Globus Medical, Inc. (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) SVP Kelly Huller sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.58, for a total value of $188,950.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link.
Shares of NYSE:GMED opened at $74.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $7.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 52.27, a PEG ratio of 3.44 and a beta of 1.10. Globus Medical, Inc. has a 12-month low of $62.39 and a 12-month high of $84.23. The business’s 50 day moving average is $70.11 and its 200 day moving average is $71.46.
Globus Medical (NYSE:GMED – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 17th. The medical device company reported $0.49 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48 by $0.01. Globus Medical had a return on equity of 12.69% and a net margin of 15.57%. The business had revenue of $250.02 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.93 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.58 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Globus Medical, Inc. will post 2.11 earnings per share for the current year.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GMED. Marathon Asset Mgmt Ltd bought a new position in shares of Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at about $104,267,000. Nordea Investment Management AB raised its position in shares of Globus Medical by 106.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 1,420,164 shares of the medical device company’s stock worth $112,946,000 after acquiring an additional 731,127 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $48,498,000. Panagora Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $21,817,000. Finally, Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Globus Medical during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $21,860,000. Institutional investors own 65.34% of the company’s stock.
About Globus Medical (Get Rating)
Globus Medical, Inc operates as a medical device company that develops and commercializes healthcare solutions. The firm engages in developing products that promote healing in patients with musculoskeletal disorders. It classifies products into Innovative Fusion and Disruptive Technology. It operates through the United States and International geographical segments.
