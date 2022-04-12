Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.49 Per Share

Equities analysts predict that Golden Entertainment, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) will announce earnings per share of $0.49 for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for Golden Entertainment’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.44 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.51. Golden Entertainment reported earnings of $0.35 per share in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 40%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

On average, analysts expect that Golden Entertainment will report full-year earnings of $3.31 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.16 to $3.41. For the next fiscal year, analysts expect that the firm will report earnings of $4.06 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $3.78 to $4.56. Zacks’ EPS calculations are a mean average based on a survey of research firms that cover Golden Entertainment.

Get Golden Entertainment alerts:

Golden Entertainment (NASDAQ:GDEN – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 17th. The company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.66 by ($0.07). Golden Entertainment had a return on equity of 54.07% and a net margin of 14.75%. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted ($0.44) earnings per share.

A number of research firms recently commented on GDEN. Macquarie boosted their price objective on shares of Golden Entertainment from $64.00 to $66.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 18th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on Golden Entertainment from $61.00 to $66.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 18th. Roth Capital initiated coverage on shares of Golden Entertainment in a report on Wednesday, February 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $70.00 target price for the company. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Golden Entertainment from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Golden Entertainment in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $65.67.

In related news, CEO Blake L. Sartini sold 75,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.32, for a total value of $4,149,000.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephen Arcana sold 17,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.83, for a total value of $932,110.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 860,129 shares of company stock valued at $42,409,156. Company insiders own 41.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Dorsey Wright & Associates increased its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 15.7% in the fourth quarter. Dorsey Wright & Associates now owns 2,065 shares of the company’s stock worth $104,000 after acquiring an additional 280 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in shares of Golden Entertainment by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 41,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,087,000 after buying an additional 400 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Golden Entertainment by 5.2% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 10,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after buying an additional 542 shares in the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas raised its holdings in shares of Golden Entertainment by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 98,487 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,835,000 after buying an additional 626 shares during the period. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in Golden Entertainment by 3.0% during the 4th quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,273,000 after acquiring an additional 738 shares in the last quarter. 60.69% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

GDEN traded up $1.15 during trading on Thursday, reaching $52.05. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 297,571. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.08. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $53.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.56. Golden Entertainment has a 52-week low of $27.48 and a 52-week high of $59.96. The company has a market capitalization of $1.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.96 and a beta of 2.62.

About Golden Entertainment (Get Rating)

Golden Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the ownership and operation of a diversified entertainment platform in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Nevada Casino Resorts, Nevada Locals Casinos, Maryland Casino Resort, and Distributed Gaming. The Nevada Casino Resorts segment comprises of destination casino resort properties that include various food and beverage outlets, entertainment venues, and other amenities.

See Also

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Golden Entertainment (GDEN)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Golden Entertainment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Golden Entertainment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.