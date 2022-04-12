Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL) Lowered to “Hold” at StockNews.com

Golden Ocean Group (NASDAQ:GOGL – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Monday.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Golden Ocean Group from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, February 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $12.63.

Shares of Golden Ocean Group stock traded down $0.88 on Monday, reaching $11.31. 5,143,884 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,567,427. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $11.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $10.08. The company has a market cap of $1.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 1.37. Golden Ocean Group has a 1-year low of $6.83 and a 1-year high of $13.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a current ratio of 1.49 and a quick ratio of 1.31.

Golden Ocean Group ( NASDAQ:GOGL Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The shipping company reported $0.99 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $312.87 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $284.30 million. Golden Ocean Group had a return on equity of 28.15% and a net margin of 43.82%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.18 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Golden Ocean Group will post 1.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 4.4% during the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 9,557,460 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $102,934,000 after purchasing an additional 402,233 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet raised its holdings in Golden Ocean Group by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 8,136,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $75,672,000 after acquiring an additional 159,452 shares in the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 3.2% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,308,112 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $45,888,000 after buying an additional 134,347 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 3,766,740 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $39,804,000 after buying an additional 63,639 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Golden Ocean Group by 104.8% in the 3rd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 839,179 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $9,038,000 after buying an additional 429,421 shares in the last quarter. 35.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Golden Ocean Group Limited, a shipping company, owns and operates a fleet of dry bulk vessels comprising Newcastlemax, Capesize, Panamax, and Ultramax vessels worldwide. It owns and operates dry bulk vessels in the spot and time charter markets. The company transports bulk commodities, such as ores, coal, grains, and fertilizers.

