Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP) Short Interest Up 4,475.0% in March

Good Hemp, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GHMP – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 36,600 shares, an increase of 4,475.0% from the March 15th total of 800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,257,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.0 days.

Shares of Good Hemp stock traded up $0.00 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 45,389 shares, compared to its average volume of 145,220. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.05 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.19. Good Hemp has a one year low of $0.02 and a one year high of $4.20.

About Good Hemp

Good Hemp, Inc focuses on the development and marketing of natural and functional hemp-derived consumer products in the United States. It offers Good Hemp 2oh!, CANNA HEMP, and CANNA that are refreshing ready-to-drink waters in blueberry-blast, island coco-lime, kiwi-strawberry, lemon-twist, mango-fandango, and Q-cumbermint flavors; Good Hemp fizz, a line-up of carbonated refreshing ready-to-drink carbonated beverages in blueberry-bam, mango-tango, and citrus-twist flavors; Good Hemp Wellness, a line of CBD soft gels; and Diamond Creek High Alkaline Water, a 9.5pH high alkaline natural spring water.

