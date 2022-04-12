Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU) Short Interest Update

Gores Holdings VII, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSEVU – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.5% from the March 15th total of 6,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 20,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of NASDAQ:GSEVU traded down $0.01 on Tuesday, hitting $9.90. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 189 shares, compared to its average volume of 27,343. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.89. Gores Holdings VII has a 1 year low of $9.80 and a 1 year high of $10.50.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in GSEVU. First Pacific Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 102.7% during the third quarter. First Pacific Advisors LP now owns 5,856 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after buying an additional 2,967 shares during the period. Sandia Investment Management LP bought a new position in shares of Gores Holdings VII during the fourth quarter valued at $125,000. UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of Gores Holdings VII by 12.6% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,078 shares of the company’s stock valued at $139,000 after purchasing an additional 1,578 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the third quarter valued at about $266,000. Finally, Owl Creek Asset Management L.P. bought a new position in Gores Holdings VII in the fourth quarter valued at about $348,000.

