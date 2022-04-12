Graham (NYSE:GHM) Now Covered by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Graham (NYSE:GHM – Get Rating) in a research report released on Monday morning. The firm issued a hold rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently issued reports on GHM. TheStreet downgraded shares of Graham from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Colliers Securities downgraded shares of Graham from a buy rating to a neutral rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Maxim Group reduced their target price on shares of Graham from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, February 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Graham from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Friday, February 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $14.18.

Shares of NYSE GHM opened at $7.50 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.33. Graham has a 1-year low of $7.12 and a 1-year high of $15.55. The firm has a market capitalization of $79.79 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -11.19, a P/E/G ratio of 6.23 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a quick ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17.

Graham ( NYSE:GHM Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 7th. The industrial products company reported ($0.27) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.24 by ($0.51). The business had revenue of $28.77 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $38.00 million. Graham had a negative return on equity of 5.95% and a negative net margin of 6.40%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.11 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Graham will post -0.64 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Graham news, CEO Daniel J. Thoren bought 12,500 shares of Graham stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $7.90 per share, for a total transaction of $98,750.00. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Lisa M. Schnorr acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 10th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $9.10 per share, with a total value of $45,500.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 7.54% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Graham by 20.4% during the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 17,053 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $235,000 after acquiring an additional 2,886 shares during the period. American Capital Management Inc. raised its position in Graham by 9.1% during the 4th quarter. American Capital Management Inc. now owns 30,350 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $378,000 after purchasing an additional 2,520 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its position in Graham by 9,940.2% during the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 35,241 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $437,000 after purchasing an additional 34,890 shares during the last quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its position in Graham by 8.1% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 40,009 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $494,000 after purchasing an additional 3,007 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teton Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Graham by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Teton Advisors Inc. now owns 42,000 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $521,000 after acquiring an additional 2,000 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.11% of the company’s stock.

Graham Corp. engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of equipment for the energy, defense, chemical, and petrochemical industries. Its products include surface condensers, ejector, heliflow spiral tube heat exchangers, desuperheaters and mircromix water heaters. The company was founded on March 7, 1983 and is headquartered in Batavia, NY.

