Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF) Short Interest Down 87.6% in March

Graph Blockchain Inc. (OTCMKTS:REGRF – Get Rating) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 111,800 shares, a drop of 87.6% from the March 15th total of 905,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 162,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.7 days.

OTCMKTS REGRF traded down $0.01 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $0.02. 29,020 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 178,302. The business’s 50-day moving average is $0.02 and its 200-day moving average is $0.03. Graph Blockchain has a twelve month low of $0.01 and a twelve month high of $0.17.

Graph Blockchain, Inc engages in the provision of blockchain ssolutions. It includes graphic data analysis and consulting services; implementation of data mining analysis through the use of graph databases; and speed enhancements of blockchain control systems for businesses and government. It operates through the Graph Canada and Graph Korea geographical segments.

