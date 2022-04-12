Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK) Expected to Post Earnings of $0.39 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages predict that Graphic Packaging Holding (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) will post earnings per share of $0.39 for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Six analysts have provided estimates for Graphic Packaging’s earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at $0.33 and the highest estimate coming in at $0.43. Graphic Packaging reported earnings of $0.23 per share in the same quarter last year, which would indicate a positive year-over-year growth rate of 69.6%. The business is expected to announce its next quarterly earnings report before the market opens on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Graphic Packaging will report full year earnings of $1.99 per share for the current fiscal year, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.15. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of $2.19 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $1.86 to $2.35. Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side analysts that cover Graphic Packaging.

Graphic Packaging (NYSE:GPK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 16th. The industrial products company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.01. Graphic Packaging had a net margin of 2.85% and a return on equity of 18.75%. The firm had revenue of $1.99 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.91 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.28 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on GPK shares. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Graphic Packaging in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup boosted their price objective on Graphic Packaging from $24.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Friday. The Goldman Sachs Group boosted their target price on shares of Graphic Packaging from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Graphic Packaging from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 20th. Finally, Mizuho lifted their price target on Graphic Packaging from $25.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Friday, February 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Graphic Packaging has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $23.72.

Shares of GPK traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.01. The company had a trading volume of 56,777 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,323,741. The firm has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.30, a PEG ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a quick ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 1.22 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.91. The business has a fifty day moving average of $19.73 and a 200-day moving average of $19.75. Graphic Packaging has a 12 month low of $16.94 and a 12 month high of $21.76.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, March 15th were paid a dividend of $0.075 per share. This represents a $0.30 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 14th. Graphic Packaging’s payout ratio is currently 43.48%.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 108.4% during the 1st quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 751,428 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $15,344,000 after buying an additional 390,925 shares during the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank acquired a new position in Graphic Packaging in the 1st quarter valued at about $252,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Graphic Packaging during the 4th quarter worth $272,418,000. Stephens Inc. AR grew its holdings in Graphic Packaging by 4.7% during the fourth quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 13,086 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $255,000 after acquiring an additional 588 shares during the period. Finally, BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Graphic Packaging by 22.3% during the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 14,728,181 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,199,000 after buying an additional 2,685,745 shares during the period. 93.08% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Graphic Packaging Holding Co engages in the provision of paper-based packaging solutions for a variety of products to food, beverage and other consumer products companies. The firm produces folding cartons, kraft paperboard, coated-recycled boxboard and multi-wall bags. It operates through the following business segments: Paperboard Mills, Americas Paperboard Packaging, Europe Paperboard Packaging, and Corporate and Other.

