Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $326.82 Million

Analysts forecast that Green Brick Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) will announce $326.82 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have issued estimates for Green Brick Partners’ earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $307.70 million and the highest estimate coming in at $345.94 million. Green Brick Partners posted sales of $234.48 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 39.4%. The firm is scheduled to announce its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Green Brick Partners will report full year sales of $1.52 billion for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $1.49 billion to $1.56 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report sales of $1.70 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.65 billion to $1.74 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Green Brick Partners.

Green Brick Partners (NASDAQ:GRBK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, March 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.09 by $0.15. Green Brick Partners had a net margin of 13.56% and a return on equity of 25.09%. The business had revenue of $452.25 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $389.40 million. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.58 earnings per share.

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their price target for the company from $26.50 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Green Brick Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $33.00 target price on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 5th. B. Riley dropped their target price on shares of Green Brick Partners from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Green Brick Partners in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.75.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $32,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $52,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Green Brick Partners during the fourth quarter worth about $74,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Green Brick Partners by 27.7% during the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,490 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $76,000 after buying an additional 540 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Optimum Investment Advisors boosted its stake in shares of Green Brick Partners by 114.1% in the 4th quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 3,212 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 1,712 shares in the last quarter. 83.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Green Brick Partners stock traded up $0.46 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $19.74. The stock had a trading volume of 6,163 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,755. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.74 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $24.38. Green Brick Partners has a twelve month low of $18.97 and a twelve month high of $32.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 7.95 and a quick ratio of 0.91. The firm has a market cap of $1.00 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.52.

Green Brick Partners, Inc operates as a homebuilding and land development company in the United States. It operates through Builder operations Central, Builder operations Southeast, and Land development segments. The company is involved in the land acquisition and development, entitlements, design, construction, title and mortgage services, marketing, and sale of townhomes, patio homes, single family homes, and luxury homes in residential neighborhoods, and master planned communities.

