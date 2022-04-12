Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Green Globe International, Inc. (OTCMKTS:GGII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 7,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 17,841,700 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS GGII traded up 0.00 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting 0.00. 4,478,800 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 9,080,452. Green Globe International has a twelve month low of 0.00 and a twelve month high of 0.17.
About Green Globe International (Get Rating)
