Greencore Group (LON:GNC) Given “Hold” Rating at Peel Hunt

Greencore Group (LON:GNC – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “hold” rating reaffirmed by research analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday, Marketbeat reports. They presently have a GBX 155 ($2.02) price objective on the stock. Peel Hunt’s target price indicates a potential upside of 26.43% from the stock’s current price.

Other analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 175 ($2.28) price target on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Monday, February 7th. Shore Capital restated a “house stock” rating on shares of Greencore Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of GBX 160 ($2.08).

GNC stock opened at GBX 122.60 ($1.60) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 86.74. The firm has a market capitalization of £645.57 million and a PE ratio of 24.56. Greencore Group has a twelve month low of GBX 107.30 ($1.40) and a twelve month high of GBX 174.30 ($2.27). The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 129.49 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 131.28.

Greencore Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the manufacture and sale of convenience food products primarily in the United Kingdom and Ireland. The company provides various products, including sandwiches, salads, sushi, chilled snacking, chilled ready meals, chilled soups and sauces, chilled quiche, ambient sauces and pickles, and frozen Yorkshire Puddings.

