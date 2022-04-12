Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Greenwich LifeSciences (NASDAQ:GLSI – Get Rating) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report released on Friday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Greenwich LifeSciences Inc. is a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company focuses on the development of cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other human epidermal growth factor. The company’s product candidate includes GP2, which is in clinical stage. Greenwich LifeSciences Inc.is based in Stafford, Texas. “

Get Greenwich LifeSciences alerts:

NASDAQ GLSI opened at $17.63 on Friday. Greenwich LifeSciences has a 1-year low of $15.52 and a 1-year high of $48.96. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.15.

In related news, CEO Snehal Patel purchased 5,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 11th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $19.80 per share, with a total value of $108,900.00. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have bought 13,300 shares of company stock worth $258,571 over the last three months. 68.93% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in Greenwich LifeSciences by 106.4% in the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 397 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 1,776.8% during the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 2,346 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 2,221 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 9.9% during the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $138,000 after purchasing an additional 276 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences by 467.1% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 4,310 shares of the company’s stock worth $168,000 after purchasing an additional 3,550 shares in the last quarter. Finally, SG Americas Securities LLC bought a new position in shares of Greenwich LifeSciences during the fourth quarter worth $107,000. 6.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Greenwich LifeSciences (Get Rating)

Greenwich LifeSciences, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel cancer immunotherapies for breast cancer and other HER2/neu-expressing cancers. Its lead product candidate is the GP2, an immunotherapy, which has completed Phase IIb clinical trial to prevent recurrence of breast cancer following surgery.

Featured Stories

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Greenwich LifeSciences (GLSI)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Greenwich LifeSciences and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.