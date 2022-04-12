Greggs plc (GRG) To Go Ex-Dividend on April 14th

Greggs plc (LON:GRG – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Tuesday, March 8th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 42 ($0.55) per share on Friday, May 20th. This represents a yield of 1.84%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 14th. This is a positive change from Greggs’s previous dividend of $15.00. The official announcement can be accessed at this link.

GRG stock opened at GBX 2,396 ($31.22) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 1.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 65.98. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 2,504.78 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 2,833.31. Greggs has a twelve month low of GBX 2,025.44 ($26.39) and a twelve month high of GBX 3,443 ($44.87). The firm has a market cap of £2.44 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.77.

A number of research firms have weighed in on GRG. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 3,600 ($46.91) target price on shares of Greggs in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. Shore Capital reiterated a “sell” rating on shares of Greggs in a research note on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, Barclays reduced their target price on Greggs from GBX 3,340 ($43.52) to GBX 2,900 ($37.79) and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, March 9th.

In other news, insider Roger Whiteside purchased 7,823 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, March 25th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 2,421 ($31.55) per share, for a total transaction of £189,394.83 ($246,800.66).

Greggs plc operates as a bakery food-on-the-go retailer in the United Kingdom. It offers a range of fresh and frozen bakery products, sandwiches, and drinks. The company sells its products through its shops in travel, leisure, and work-centered catchments; and franchised shops operated by partners in travel and other convenience locations.

