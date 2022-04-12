Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Insider Buys $2,616,056.40 in Stock

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta bought 128,490 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $2,616,056.40. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, April 11th, Jan Barta purchased 119,454 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $2,371,161.90.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta purchased 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta purchased 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50.

GRPN stock traded down $0.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,517. Groupon, Inc. has a 12 month low of $16.37 and a 12 month high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The company has a market capitalization of $580.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.29. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $20.90.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The business had revenue of $223.16 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $224.59 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have issued reports on GRPN. Wedbush cut their price target on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Barclays cut their price objective on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets cut their price objective on Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price objective on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 15th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $25.80.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $25,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its holdings in Groupon by 113.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,444 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $55,000 after buying an additional 1,300 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Groupon by 12.7% during the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,370 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $77,000 after buying an additional 381 shares during the period. Schroder Investment Management Group purchased a new stake in Groupon during the 3rd quarter valued at $91,000. Finally, Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its holdings in Groupon by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 4,683 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $108,000 after buying an additional 560 shares during the period. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

