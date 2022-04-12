Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN) Insider Jan Barta Buys 119,454 Shares

Groupon, Inc. (NASDAQ:GRPN – Get Rating) insider Jan Barta purchased 119,454 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 11th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $19.85 per share, with a total value of $2,371,161.90. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Jan Barta also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, April 8th, Jan Barta purchased 128,490 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $20.36 per share, with a total value of $2,616,056.40.

On Wednesday, April 6th, Jan Barta acquired 181,185 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.96 per share, with a total value of $3,616,452.60.

On Monday, April 4th, Jan Barta acquired 57,209 shares of Groupon stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $19.90 per share, with a total value of $1,138,459.10.

On Thursday, March 31st, Jan Barta purchased 82,126 shares of Groupon stock. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.25 per share, with a total value of $1,580,925.50.

GRPN traded down $0.62 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $19.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 756,283 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,386,517. Groupon, Inc. has a 52 week low of $16.37 and a 52 week high of $55.37. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $20.90. The company has a current ratio of 0.93, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The firm has a market cap of $580.44 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.37 and a beta of 2.29.

Groupon ( NASDAQ:GRPN Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 28th. The coupon company reported ($0.02) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $223.16 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $224.59 million. Groupon had a return on equity of 9.04% and a net margin of 12.27%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 34.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.29 EPS. Analysts predict that Groupon, Inc. will post -0.38 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on GRPN shares. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Groupon from $38.00 to $29.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Ascendiant Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Groupon from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Barclays cut their price target on Groupon from $23.00 to $20.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Wedbush decreased their target price on Groupon from $30.00 to $22.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Groupon from $38.00 to $28.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, December 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Groupon has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $25.80.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its stake in Groupon by 5.3% in the third quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 75,197 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $1,715,000 after buying an additional 3,801 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 147.5% in the third quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 90,112 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $2,055,000 after buying an additional 53,698 shares in the last quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Groupon by 99.5% in the third quarter. Rafferty Asset Management LLC now owns 43,619 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $995,000 after buying an additional 21,760 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company boosted its stake in Groupon by 65.4% in the third quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 913,700 shares of the coupon company’s stock valued at $20,841,000 after buying an additional 361,337 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Laurion Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in Groupon in the third quarter valued at about $718,000. 90.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Groupon, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a marketplace that connects consumers to merchants. It operates in two segments, North America and International. The company sells goods or services on behalf of third-party merchants; and first-party goods inventory. It serves customers through its mobile applications and websites.

