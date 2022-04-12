Grupo Santander Upgrades Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC) to “Outperform”

Grupo Santander upgraded shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) (NASDAQ:ERIC – Get Rating) from an underperform rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday morning, The Fly reports. Grupo Santander currently has SEK 106 price target on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Monday, December 20th. They set an equal weight rating and a $13.00 price objective for the company. StockNews.com downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from SEK 120 to SEK 100 and set a hold rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 18th. Societe Generale restated a buy rating and set a SEK 121 price objective (down from SEK 151) on shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, DZ Bank downgraded Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $73.00.

ERIC stock opened at $9.35 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $9.84 and a 200-day moving average of $10.63. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson has a 12-month low of $7.57 and a 12-month high of $14.39. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market cap of $31.17 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 0.31.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) ( NASDAQ:ERIC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, January 25th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.25 by $0.11. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) had a net margin of 9.70% and a return on equity of 24.85%. The company had revenue of $8.06 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.72 billion. Sell-side analysts forecast that Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson will post 0.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a dividend of $0.089 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 30th. This is a boost from Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s previous dividend of $0.08. Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ)’s payout ratio is currently 23.08%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ERIC. MUFG Securities EMEA plc purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 3rd quarter valued at $158,270,000. Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 623.1% during the 3rd quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 5,544,682 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $62,101,000 after buying an additional 4,777,913 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $3,002,000. Alan B. Lancz & Associates Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) during the 4th quarter valued at $2,587,000. Finally, Windsor Creek Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ) by 62.8% during the 3rd quarter. Windsor Creek Advisors LLC now owns 556,818 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock valued at $6,236,000 after buying an additional 214,879 shares during the period.

Telefonaktiebolaget LM Ericsson (publ), together with its subsidiaries, provides communication infrastructure, services, and software solutions to the telecom and other sectors. It operates through four segments: Networks, Digital Services, Managed Services, and Emerging Business and Other. The Networks segment offers radio access network solutions for various network spectrum bands, including integrated high-performing hardware and software.

