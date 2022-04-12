GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI) Head to Head Analysis

GTX (OTCMKTS:GTXO – Get Rating) and Ubiquiti (NASDAQ:UI – Get Rating) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, valuation and institutional ownership.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

5.9% of Ubiquiti shares are held by institutional investors. 90.1% of Ubiquiti shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

This table compares GTX and Ubiquiti’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets GTX -172.88% N/A -191.97% Ubiquiti 29.21% -57,441.32% 58.25%

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares GTX and Ubiquiti’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio GTX $1.06 million 2.07 -$370,000.00 N/A N/A Ubiquiti $1.90 billion 9.16 $616.58 million $8.55 33.03

Ubiquiti has higher revenue and earnings than GTX.

Risk & Volatility

GTX has a beta of 1.5, meaning that its share price is 50% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Ubiquiti has a beta of 1.44, meaning that its share price is 44% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for GTX and Ubiquiti, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score GTX 0 0 0 0 N/A Ubiquiti 0 0 0 0 N/A

Summary

Ubiquiti beats GTX on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About GTX (Get Rating)

GTX Corp. designs, develops, manufactures, and sells various products and services in the personal location services marketplace in the United States and internationally. The company offers global positioning system (GPS), Bluetooth low energy (BLE), and cellular location platform that enables subscribers to track in real time the whereabouts of people, pets, or high valued assets through a miniaturized transceiver module, wireless connectivity gateway, middleware, and viewing portal. Its products include GPS SmartSole, a wearable orthotic insole GPS tracking, monitoring, and recovery solution for those at risk of wandering due to Alzheimer's, dementia, and autism; Take Along Tracker 4G, a miniature tracking and SOS device; Sole Protector for GPS Smartsole; Take Along Friends & the Invisabelt, a GPS cellular tracking and monitoring device for young children and toddlers; Protective Medical devices and supplies, such as masks, sanitizers, face shields, UV wands, and various equipment, as well as antibody and antigen rapid test kits and hearing assisted technologies; and VeriTap, an near field communications (NFC) tag and middleware application to monitor logistics and assets in the supply chain. The company also develops and owns LOCiMOBILE, a suite of mobile tracking applications that turn smartphones and tablets, such as iPhone, iPad, Google Android, and other GPS enabled handsets into a tracking and location based real-time tracking device, which can be viewed through its tracking portal or on any connected device with internet access. In addition, it offers Track My Work Force, which allows employers to track and monitor employees, drivers, sales representatives, and others using their smartphones, tablets, or other wireless devices; and other applications. The company serves the consumer, enterprise, and military markets. GTX Corp. has collaboration with TulsaLabs. GTX Corp was founded in 2002 and is headquartered in Los Angeles, California.

About Ubiquiti (Get Rating)

Ubiquiti Inc. develops networking technology for service providers, enterprises, and consumers. It develops technology platforms for high-capacity distributed Internet access, unified information technology, and consumer electronics for professional, home, and personal use. Its service provider product platforms offer carrier-class network infrastructure for fixed wireless broadband, wireless backhaul systems, and routing; and enterprise product platforms provide wireless LAN infrastructure, video surveillance products, switching and routing solutions, security gateways, and other WLAN products, as well as consumer products under the Ubiquiti Labs brand name. The company also provides technology platforms, such as airMAX, which include proprietary protocols that contain technologies for minimizing signal noise; EdgeMAX, a software and system routing platform; airFiber, a point-to-point radio system; and UFiber GPON, a plug and play fiber network technology to build high speed fiber internet networks. In addition, it offers UniFi -Enterprise WLAN, an enterprise Wi-Fi system that allows for on-site and remote management through the cloud; UniFi Protect, a video surveillance system, which provides statistical reporting and advanced analytics; UniFi Switch that deliver performance, switching, and power of Ethernet support for enterprise networks; UniFi Console, an enterprise class router and security gateway device; and UniFi Access, a door access system. Further, offers base stations, radios, backhaul equipment, and customer premise equipment; embedded radio products; antennas; and mounting brackets, cables, and power over Ethernet adapters. It serves customers through a network of approximately 100 distributors, online retailers, and direct to customers worldwide. The company was formerly known as Ubiquiti Networks, Inc. and changed its name to Ubiquiti Inc. in August 2019. Ubiquiti Inc. was incorporated in 2003 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

