Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.18

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund (NYSE:GOF – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be paid a dividend of 0.182 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $2.18 annualized dividend and a yield of 11.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund stock opened at $18.93 on Tuesday. Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund has a 52 week low of $17.45 and a 52 week high of $22.06. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $18.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $18.95.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 5,447 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $100,000 after acquiring an additional 1,034 shares during the last quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 35.2% during the 4th quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 14,800 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $271,000 after buying an additional 3,850 shares during the period. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $325,000. MML Investors Services LLC grew its stake in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund by 27.2% in the fourth quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 51,334 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $940,000 after acquiring an additional 10,989 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,076,000.

Guggenheim Strategic Opportunities Fund is a closed-ended balanced mutual fund launched and managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Partners Investment Management LLC. It invests in public equity and fixed income markets across the globe. For its equity portion, the fund invests directly and through derivatives such as writing covered call and put options to invest in the stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

