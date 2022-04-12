Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB) Announces $0.13 Monthly Dividend

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust (NYSE:GBAB – Get Rating) announced a monthly dividend on Friday, April 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Thursday, April 14th will be given a dividend of 0.126 per share by the investment management company on Friday, April 29th. This represents a $1.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.05%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 13th.

Shares of GBAB stock opened at $18.78 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $19.98. Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust has a twelve month low of $18.35 and a twelve month high of $25.34.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GBAB. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 12.1% in the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 7,982 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $189,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp boosted its stake in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 6.1% during the 4th quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 25,025 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $594,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP acquired a new position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the fourth quarter worth $228,000. Invesco Ltd. increased its position in Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust by 8.5% in the fourth quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 191,668 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $4,548,000 after purchasing an additional 14,950 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $530,000.

Guggenheim Taxable Municipal Bond & Investment Grade Debt Trust is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Guggenheim Partners, LLC. The fund is co-managed by Guggenheim Funds Investment Advisors, LLC and Guggenheim Partners Investment Management, LLC. It invests in fixed income markets of the United States.

