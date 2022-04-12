Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will post $289.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $309.40 million. Guild posted sales of $526.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guild.
Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.
Guild stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. 81,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.20. Guild has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.
A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Guild by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.
Guild Company Profile (Get Rating)
Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Guild (GHLD)
- 3 Undervalued Stocks The Insiders Are Buying
- The Market For Gamestop Is Near A Turning Point
- PayPal Stock is Still Ready for Bargain Hunting
- It’s Personal: 3 Personal Care Stocks to Own in Volatile Markets
- Conagra Stock Has More Room to Grow
Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Guild (GHLD)
For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com
Want More Great Investing Ideas?
- 3 Stocks to DOUBLE This Year
- The 10 Best Stocks to Own in 2022
- 7 Stocks to Buy and Hold Forever
- 9 "MUST OWN" Growth Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Guild Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guild and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.