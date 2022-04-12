Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD) Expected to Post Quarterly Sales of $289.02 Million

Brokerages predict that Guild Holdings (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) will post $289.02 million in sales for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Two analysts have provided estimates for Guild’s earnings, with the lowest sales estimate coming in at $268.63 million and the highest estimate coming in at $309.40 million. Guild posted sales of $526.19 million in the same quarter last year, which suggests a negative year-over-year growth rate of 45.1%. The firm is expected to report its next earnings results on Monday, January 1st.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Guild will report full year sales of $1.31 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.24 billion to $1.37 billion. For the next year, analysts anticipate that the company will report sales of $1.44 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.40 billion to $1.47 billion. Zacks Investment Research’s sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research firms that follow Guild.

Guild (NYSE:GHLD – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 10th. The company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.64 by ($0.27). During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.48 earnings per share.

GHLD has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Company cut Guild from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $11.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Zacks Investment Research cut Guild from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, March 11th. JMP Securities reduced their price target on Guild from $19.00 to $16.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, March 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on Guild from $16.50 to $15.50 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guild has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $15.50.

Guild stock traded down $0.26 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $9.25. 81,680 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 20,913. The stock has a market capitalization of $564.78 million, a PE ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 0.20. Guild has a 12-month low of $9.11 and a 12-month high of $16.61. The business’s 50-day moving average is $11.64 and its 200-day moving average is $13.18.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of GHLD. BlackRock Inc. bought a new stake in Guild during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Guild by 304.9% during the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,644 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,000 after purchasing an additional 2,744 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp bought a new stake in Guild during the 2nd quarter valued at $208,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Guild during the 4th quarter valued at $314,000. Finally, Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC raised its position in Guild by 67.6% during the 3rd quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 826,643 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,375,000 after purchasing an additional 333,505 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 9.18% of the company’s stock.

Guild Holdings Company, a mortgage company, originates, sells, and services residential mortgage loans in the United States. The company operates approximately 260 branches with licenses in 49 states. It originates residential mortgages through retail and correspondent channels. The company was incorporated in 1960 and is headquartered in San Diego, California.

