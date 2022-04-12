Guy Mitchell Buys 9,200 Shares of Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC) Stock

Induction Healthcare Group PLC (LON:INHC – Get Rating) insider Guy Mitchell purchased 9,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of GBX 54 ($0.70) per share, for a total transaction of £4,968 ($6,473.81).

Shares of Induction Healthcare Group stock opened at GBX 55.40 ($0.72) on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of £51.00 million and a PE ratio of -2.76. Induction Healthcare Group PLC has a twelve month low of GBX 38.55 ($0.50) and a twelve month high of GBX 107.50 ($1.40). The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 48.06 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 52.04.

Induction Healthcare Group Company Profile (Get Rating)

Induction Healthcare Group PLC provides software to healthcare professionals in the United Kingdom, Europe, the United States, and internationally. The company offers Induction Switch that allows healthcare professionals to bypass the hospital's switchboard, helping them locate extensions, return bleeps quickly or send instant, and role-based messages in a secure environment; Induction Zesty, a software-as-a-service platform, which allows patients to book and access their appointments, read their clinical letters, store a copy of their clinical records, and provide data to their care teams remotely; and Induction Guidance, a platform to create, edit, and publish their own local guidance and policies.

