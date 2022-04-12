H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:HNNMY – Get Rating) was the target of a large drop in short interest during the month of March. As of March 31st, there was short interest totalling 400 shares, a drop of 98.7% from the March 15th total of 29,800 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 523,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Several research firms recently issued reports on HNNMY. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 160 to SEK 145 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price objective on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 200 to SEK 175 in a report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 140 to SEK 125 and set an “underperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from SEK 180 to SEK 145 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $142.25.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) stock traded down $0.03 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $2.70. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 237,036 shares, compared to its average volume of 321,349. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $3.18 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.29 and a quick ratio of 0.68. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.94 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.00 and a beta of 1.28. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB has a 52-week low of $2.59 and a 52-week high of $5.16.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) ( OTCMKTS:HNNMY Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 28th. The company reported $0.06 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.42 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.53 billion. H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 5.46%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB will post 0.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

H & M Hennes & Mauritz AB (publ) provides clothing, accessories, footwear, cosmetics, home textiles, and homeware for women, men, teenagers, children, and babies worldwide. It offers sportswear, shoes, bags, beauty products, stationery, and ready-to-wear; and interior products, including bed linens, dinnerware, textiles, furniture, and lamps.

