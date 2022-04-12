Halfords Group’s (HFD) Buy Rating Reiterated at Peel Hunt

Halfords Group (LON:HFD – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by Peel Hunt in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Digital Look reports. They currently have a GBX 525 ($6.84) target price on the stock. Peel Hunt’s price objective indicates a potential upside of 111.27% from the company’s previous close.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a GBX 460 ($5.99) price objective on shares of Halfords Group in a report on Monday.

Get Halfords Group alerts:

Shares of HFD opened at GBX 248.50 ($3.24) on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.05. The stock has a market cap of £544.04 million and a PE ratio of 8.25. Halfords Group has a 12-month low of GBX 212.40 ($2.77) and a 12-month high of GBX 441.80 ($5.76). The business has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 270.20 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 305.31.

Halfords Group plc, through its subsidiaries, provides motoring and cycling products and services in the United Kingdom and the Republic of Ireland. Its Retail segment is involved in the retail of automotive, cars, leisure, cycling products, scooters, and parts, as well as clothing and accessories through its stores.

See Also

Want More Great Investing Ideas?

Receive News & Ratings for Halfords Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Halfords Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.