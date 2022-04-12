Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) EVP Sells $1,937,575.00 in Stock

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) EVP Lawrence J. Pope sold 48,500 shares of Halliburton stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $39.95, for a total transaction of $1,937,575.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 314,080 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,547,496. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Shares of Halliburton stock traded down $0.42 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $39.52. 595,714 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,993,732. The stock has a market cap of $35.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.58 and a beta of 2.42. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 1.76 and a current ratio of 2.31. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $35.05 and its 200-day moving average price is $28.32. Halliburton has a 12 month low of $17.82 and a 12 month high of $40.00.

Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, January 24th. The oilfield services company reported $0.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.34 by $0.02. Halliburton had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 16.76%. The firm had revenue of $4.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.09 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.18 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 32.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts forecast that Halliburton will post 1.81 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 2nd were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.21%. This is a positive change from Halliburton’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.05. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 1st. Halliburton’s payout ratio is presently 29.45%.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. City State Bank bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Rather & Kittrell Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Halliburton by 265.3% during the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 1,472 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 1,069 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO bought a new stake in Halliburton during the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 75.98% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on HAL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $42.00 in a report on Friday. Susquehanna Bancshares lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. TheStreet raised shares of Halliburton from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Monday, January 24th. Finally, Susquehanna lifted their target price on shares of Halliburton from $32.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 25th. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Halliburton has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $31.08.

Halliburton Co engages in the provision of services and products to the energy industry related to the exploration, development and production of oil and natural gas. It operates through the following segments: Completion and Production and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment delivers cementing, stimulation, intervention, pressure control, specialty chemicals, artificial lift and completion services.

