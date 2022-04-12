Hancock Whitney (HWC) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Tuesday

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) is scheduled to announce its earnings results after the market closes on Tuesday, April 19th. Analysts expect the company to announce earnings of $1.34 per share for the quarter. Investors that wish to listen to the company’s conference call can do so using this link.

Hancock Whitney (NASDAQ:HWC – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, January 18th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $318.91 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $321.68 million. Hancock Whitney had a return on equity of 13.76% and a net margin of 34.40%. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.96 EPS. On average, analysts expect Hancock Whitney to post $5 EPS for the current fiscal year and $6 EPS for the next fiscal year.

HWC opened at $49.06 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.25 billion, a PE ratio of 9.40 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $53.59. Hancock Whitney has a 52 week low of $39.07 and a 52 week high of $59.82.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 4th were paid a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 3rd. Hancock Whitney’s payout ratio is presently 20.69%.

In other Hancock Whitney news, insider Joseph S. Exnicios sold 5,300 shares of Hancock Whitney stock in a transaction on Friday, January 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.10, for a total value of $281,430.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Hancock Whitney in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 11.1% during the fourth quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 6,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $321,000 after purchasing an additional 643 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 122.3% during the third quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 13,609 shares of the company’s stock valued at $642,000 after purchasing an additional 7,488 shares during the period. Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 16.7% during the fourth quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 42,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,119,000 after purchasing an additional 6,051 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank grew its holdings in Hancock Whitney by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 57,788 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,891,000 after purchasing an additional 289 shares during the period. 78.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on HWC shares. Zacks Investment Research cut Hancock Whitney from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $58.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, March 30th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $70.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com upgraded Hancock Whitney from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Raymond James lifted their price objective on Hancock Whitney from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Hancock Whitney has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $60.75.

Hancock Whitney Company Profile (Get Rating)

Hancock Whitney Corporation operates as the bank holding company for Hancock Whitney Bank that provides a range of banking products and services to commercial, small business, and retail customers. It accepts various deposit products, such as noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, savings accounts, money market deposit accounts, and time deposit accounts.

